Costa Rican Hotels Project Over 80% Occupancy for End of 2023

Hotel owners across Costa Rica have a positive outlook for the coming months, expecting over 80% average nationwide occupancy for the end of 2023, according to data from the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels (CCH).

The comprehensive industry survey revealed ambitious projections, with mountain retreats leading at 87% occupancy, beachfront hotels at 84%, and city hotels not far behind at 72%.

Analyzed regionally, the data forecasts the Middle Pacific area – encompassing tourism hotspots like Jacó and Manuel Antonio – to top out at a staggering 97% hotel occupancy. Meanwhile the Caribbean region follows closely with 95% anticipated occupancy through the high season.

Zooming into popular zones, expectations remain high. Guanacaste and renowned mountain towns such as Monteverde are projected to maintain 87% occupancy. The Puntarenas region also looks strong at 84%.

However, industry experts provided more measured occupancy predictions for the Central Valley and South Pacific regions, at 74% and 68% respectively. In promising news, 48% of surveyed hoteliers reported rising occupancy numbers over 2022, while 37% indicated consistent guest numbers.

“We are thrilled to see robust tourism demand continuing, benefiting not just hotels but restaurant, local businesses, and tourism services,” said CCH Executive Director Flora Ayub.

The optimistic projections carry into early 2024, with 68% nationwide occupancy expected for January through March. Mountain lodges lead again at 85% with beach hotels at 77% and city hotels holding at 74%.

Industry leaders hope this positive momentum signals a broader economic ripple effect supporting jobs and small businesses relying on the region’s bustling tourism trade.