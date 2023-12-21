Costa Rica Traffic Congestion Worsens as Christmas Approaches

Traffic congestion in the greater San José metropolitan area has significantly worsened over the past few weeks as the Christmas season ramps up, according to local authorities. Travel times across the city have doubled, with trips that once took 30 minutes now requiring almost an hour in some cases.

“As of December 21st, when the public sector begins its vacation period and Christmas bonuses are distributed, more people are hitting the streets,” said Steven Rodriguez, spokesperson for the Traffic Police. “We anticipate even more congestion over the coming days.”

Public sector employees officially start their vacations on December 23rd. With the Christmas holiday falling on a Sunday this year, authorities expect heavy traffic throughout the week as families squeeze in last-minute shopping and preparations.

Peak traffic hours now extend nearly the entire day instead of just the usual morning and evening commuting periods. The Traffic Police have also documented an uptick in accidents, from minor bumper-to-bumper collisions to more serious and even fatal crashes.

“Drivers need to exercise caution and patience on the roads,” Rodriguez said. “Leaving space for other drivers neither costs you time nor gains you an advantage. But not leaving adequate space can easily lead to a collision.”

Rear-end or “bumper-to-bumper” collisions are the most common incidents in congested areas, often stemming from impatience and discourteous behavior between motorists. These minor collisions can still cause major traffic disruptions.

Authorities have increased road enforcement operations, with the suspension of restrictions on license plate numbers starting December 22nd. While this allows for unimpeded traffic flow, it also leads to heightened congestion in downtown San José. Suspending plate restrictions enables officers to concentrate on other types of traffic controls.

As in past years, the appeal from Traffic Police is for all drivers to be patient, cautious and considerate on the roads as the Christmas rush intensifies over the coming days. Allowing extra time for trips, avoiding unnecessary travel when possible, and maintaining safe following distances are key to preventing accidents altogether.