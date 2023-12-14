Search Efforts Continue for Missing Men in Costa Rica’s Tarcoles River

The ongoing search for an uncle and nephew reported missing while kayaking on the Tarcoles River, in Escobal de Atenas, Alajuela, has taken a grim turn. Relatives involved in the search efforts stumbled upon what appears to be human remains within the river’s vicinity.

The Costa Rican Red Cross, which has been spearheading the search, reported the findings early Wednesday in the Alto Capulín sector of Lagunillas de Garabito, Puntarenas. The remains, suspected to be a hand and a leg, were discovered near where the kayak used by the missing persons was located the previous day by family and friends.

In a harrowing incident linked to the search, 11 volunteers were temporarily trapped on the riverbank due to the sudden release of water from a dam. Óscar Arce, a relative of the missing and a witness to the near-tragic event, recounted their miraculous escape to higher ground as waters rapidly rose. All volunteers were eventually rescued by the Red Cross.

The search operation has been fraught with challenges due to the treacherous conditions of the Tarcoles River, known for its dangerous rapids rated at level 4 or 5, where navigation is strictly prohibited. Despite these perils, the Red Cross remains determined to locate the missing individuals and has coordinated with a local company to deploy a specialized boat to extend the search from the river’s mouth.

The community waits in hope and apprehension as the search continues, with authorities and loved ones seeking closure in this tragic affair.