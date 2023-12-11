Marriott To Add 2 Costa Rica Resorts With Autograph Collection

Marriott International recently revealed ambitious expansion plans in Costa Rica, thanks to a new strategic alliance with local hospitality leader Enjoy Group. The companies will introduce two new Autograph Collection branded hotels by late 2025, tapping into surging tourism demand across Costa Rica’s wealth of nature destinations.

The newly announced Villa Lapas Autograph Collection and Marina Bahía Golfito Autograph Collection properties will start welcoming guests in Q4 2025, according to Marriott. The planned additions will complement Enjoy Group’s existing portfolio of Autograph Collection hotels in Costa Rica – the acclaimed El Mangroove and Punta Islita resorts.

Marriott Chief Development Officer for the Caribbean and Latin America, Laurent de Kousemaeker, hailed the deal as reaffirming Marriott’s commitment to further elevating Costa Rica as a premier global tourism hotspot. He also noted the robust appeal of the Autograph Collection brand amongst travelers and hospitality developers alike in identifying one-of-a-kind accommodations.

De Kousemaeker specifically cited Enjoy Group’s prowess for “consistently delivering exceptional products and destinations,” emphasizing the deep regional ties underpinning the partnership.

Nestled within lush rainforest just outside Tárcoles, the 86-room Villa Lapas property will immerse guests within breathtaking natural vistas unique to Costa Rica. The hotel will offer spacious event facilities, an updated restaurant and bar, state-of-the-art fitness amenities, an outdoor pool and abundant outdoor recreation spaces.

“The new hotel will be a haven for travelers looking for scenic drives, whale watching, biking adventures, fishing or relaxing on the nearby beaches,” de Kousemaeker envisioned.

Meanwhile in Golfito, the planned Marina Bahía development will feature 35 hotel rooms alongside 72 residences, presenting a rare opportunity to own a property within an Autograph Collection resort. Shared amenities will range from meeting venues to a spa, outdoor pool, fitness center and distinctive culinary experiences.

Underscoring Golfito’scredentials as a nature lover’s paradise, de Kousemaeker highlighted the region’s five national parks, botanical gardens and reserves located just beyond the property. “Nature enthusiasts can explore the sea, secluded swimming bays, nature trails, and engage in various outdoor activities, including sport fishing,” he stated.

Through this collaboration marrying Marriott’s global distribution might with Enjoy Group’s development prowess, Costa Rica is set to welcome two exceptionally distinguished resorts offering authentic experiences that could only exist in this acclaimed destination.