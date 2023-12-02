Costa Rica’s Parks: Easy Online Ticketing System

Visiting Costa Rica’s National Parks during the peak season is now hassle-free, thanks to an online ticketing system developed for eleven Protected Wildlife Areas by the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE).

This system significantly enhances the visitor experience and simplifies access to several of Costa Rica’s natural wonders. Accessible through the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC-MINAE), the platform, known as SICORE, allows nature enthusiasts to conveniently purchase entrance tickets from the comfort of their homes.

The initiative aims to make exploring the National Parks easier, more accessible, and safer, particularly during the dry season. Utilizing the online sales platform, available at https://serviciosenlinea.sinac.go.cr/, visitors can secure entry tickets to renowned destinations such as:

Chirripó National Park

Poás Volcano Tortuguero National Park

San Lucas Island

Irazú Volcano

Braulio Carrillo National Park

Barva Volcano

Tapantí

Tenorio Volcano Carara National Park

Rincón de la Vieja

As the year-end approaches, MINAE-SINAC encourages prospective visitors to plan ahead and purchase tickets online. This proactive measure ensures the right to enter on the selected date and time, especially with the anticipated increase in National Park visitors during this period.

The online system allows the purchase of a maximum of ten tickets per transaction for most destinations, except for Manuel Antonio National Park, where a limit of six tickets per transaction applies.

New users on the SICORE platform are advised to create an account for added security before making a purchase, as emphasized by SINAC. Guisselle Méndez, Coordinator of SINAC’s Tourism Program, highlights that the online purchase not only guarantees entry but also helps maintain predefined visitation flows, minimizing negative impacts and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

To secure tickets, individuals must provide names, identification, nationality, and payment information. It is recommended to have these details readily available, as the system allows a 12-minute window to complete the transaction.

This innovative online ticketing system reflects Costa Rica’s commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable tourism, offering a seamless and efficient way for travelers to connect with the country’s natural treasures.