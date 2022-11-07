Want to visit Costa Rica’s Chirripó National Park in 2023?

Excellent news for all those who want to visit Chirripó National Park next year: The National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) started making online reservations available from November 8, 2022, at 8:00 AM.

As confirmed by the institution, the sale of admissions for the next six months will be available through the website. Spaces will open continuously, and the platform will be available 24 hours a day.

“We are also telling all hikers interested in the Herradura-Urán-Chirripó route that due to some adjustments required for the use permit, this sector will not be available until further notice,” explained SINAC.

It’s important to note that the maximum number of tickets per reservation is four tickets. People must indicate their full name, ID number, and companions when purchasing.

The admissions that will be on sale for overnight stays at the Crestones Base Lodge will be distributed in the San Jerónimo Sector and the San Gerardo de Rivas Main Trail Sector.

“Chirripó National Park operates through a concession of non-essential services with the contractor Consorcio Rural Comunitario del Chirripó, so it is essential that the services of lodging, food, luggage transport, nature store, and equipment rental be arranged with the concessionaire,” SINAC clarified.

Visits to the San Jerónimo sector are carried out through the current use permit granted to the ENA Tourism Association. Official ENA guides must guide all visitors on specific days of the week.

Therefore, it is essential to contact the Ena Tourism Association. Those interested can write an email to [email protected] or call +506 8374 3443 or +506 4406 4542.

Those who have had the experience of climbing Cerró Chirripó describe it as a unique, challenging, and wonderful experience. Its beautiful landscapes, high peaks, and with the possibility of connecting with nature and watching the sunrise from the top make this a captivating and unforgettable experience for everyone.

This is the perfect opportunity for those who love hiking and exploring. Visiting Chirripo National Park and watching the sunrise is a an experience not soon forgotten.