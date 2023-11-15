Costa Rica Tourism Flips Over Cirque Partnership

In an exciting development for our nation’s tourism industry, Costa Rica Tourism has announced its partnership with the iconic Cirque du Soleil as the official tourism sponsor of their newest production, ECHO.

This extraordinary collaboration celebrates Cirque du Soleil’s 20th traveling Big Top show and provides a captivating platform to showcase the natural beauty and ‘Pura Vida’ spirit of our cherished country on the world stage.

ECHO’s narrative profoundly resonates with Costa Rica’s values and way of life. The production explores the artful balance of the natural world, our relationship with animals, and the influence we hold in creating a sustainable future – themes near and dear to us as Costa Ricans.

With Costa Rica having just been named Travel+Leisure’s 2024 Destination of the Year, the timing could not be better. Our nation is globally renowned for its deep connection to nature and commitment to sustainability.

Home to approximately 6% of the planet’s biodiversity, over a quarter of Costa Rica’s land is protected, creating a lush haven for wildlife and natural splendor that visitors find rejuvenating.

As the official tourism sponsor, Costa Rica Tourism will bring ECHO to life for attendees at shows in two key U.S. markets: Atlanta and Miami. From November 2023 to January 2024, Atlanta’s Atlantic Station will host mesmerizing performances under the Big Top. Then, from February to April 2024, Miami’s Gulfstream Park will provide an idyllic tropical backdrop.

Through this sponsorship, Costa Rica will craft an unforgettable experience inspiring U.S. visitors to embark on their own Costa Rican adventure and personally immerse in ‘Pura Vida.’ Showgoers will have the chance to win the ultimate trip for two to explore Costa Rica’s stunning landscapes and distinctive culture.

To showcase our country’s essence, Cirque du Soleil’s remarkable production team traveled across Costa Rica’s diverse regions to film a bonus episode titled “PURA VIDA” for their Cirque RAW series. This breathtaking footage features Cirque talent performing against backdrops like flourishing rainforests and serene coastlines that exemplify our nation’s spirit.

“Costa Rica is a community deeply rooted in the ‘Pura Vida’ philosophy of living life purely through harmony and environmental stewardship,” said Carolina Trejos, Director of Marketing for Costa Rica Tourism. “We are honored to blend our sustainable ethos and spectacular nature with Cirque du Soleil’s artistic mastery.”

Lauren Hart, Head of Partnership Strategy at Cirque du Soleil, expressed similar enthusiasm, stating: “ECHO’s message of human and environmental interconnectedness organically aligns with Costa Rica’s essence. This inspiring collaboration interweaves Cirque’s artistry with Costa Rica’s magnificent landscapes.”

As a country that prioritizes environmental protection and sustainable practices, this is an invaluable opportunity to showcase everything that makes Costa Rica special to a global audience. We take pride in our dedication to preserving wildlife and wilderness for future generations.

Partnering with such a creative force as Cirque du Soleil allows us to highlight our magnificent biodiversity, thriving Indigenous communities, and enduring commitment to sustainability in a dynamic medium that engages the spirit.

We eagerly invite visitors to experience Costa Rica’s ‘Pura Vida’ lifestyle for themselves. To celebrate this partnership, exclusive giveaways for ECHO attendees will grant two lucky winners the trip of a lifetime to Costa Rica. For tickets, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/echo.

This unprecedented collaboration provides a powerful platform for sharing Costa Rica’s wonders with the world. We are delighted to partner with Cirque du Soleil in conveying the harmonious balance between humanity and nature that defines our cherished home. Costa Rica is ready for its moment in the global spotlight!