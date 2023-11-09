Travel + Leisure Named Costa Rica 2024 Destination of the Year

Travel and Leisure has proudly named Costa Rica as the 2024 Destination of the Year, recognizing the nation’s unwavering commitment to a sustainable future and its deep connection to the land and Indigenous communities.

This prestigious title is awarded annually by Travel and Leisure editors and has previously been bestowed upon exceptional destinations such as Italy, Japan, and Australia.

“Picture yourself on a white-sand beach, surrounded by palm trees. In the distance, surfers ride the breaking waves. Behind you rises a dense rainforest, where white-faced capuchin monkeys jump from branch to branch. Welcome to Costa Rica,” the publication stated.

The magazine showcased Costa Rica’s natural beauty and incredible biodiversity, as well as the country’s relaxed lifestyle.

“In the northwest, a dry tropical forest stretches down the Nicoya Peninsula. The laid-back beach towns that dot this part of the Pacific coast include Nosara, a mecca for surfing and yoga, and my favorite, the lesser-known San Juanillo, which still has the charm of a small fishing village. Farther south, Santa Teresa has an intriguing mix of cultures and superb international cuisine,” the magazine detailed.

Jacqui Gifford, Editor-in-Chief of Travel + Leisure, expressed her enthusiasm for the choice.

“We are thrilled to honor Costa Rica as our 2024 Destination of the Year. Costa Rica’s unwavering dedication to sustainable tourism and its breathtaking natural beauty make it a standout destination for travelers seeking unique and eco-conscious experiences in the year ahead.”

Costa Rica has long been celebrated for its outstanding contributions to eco-tourism, having pioneered the concept of eco-lodges and set a global benchmark for sustainable travel practices.

The nation’s commitment to conservation has led to the successful reversal of deforestation trends from decades past, with more than 50% of its landmass now covered in lush rainforests.

“There is no single recipe for enjoying Costa Rica. Any road you take will likely bring the same result: a sense of wonder and a desire to return,” Travel and Leisure concluded.

The land of ‘Pura Vida’ welcomes all those who want to have fun, enjoy nature and relax.