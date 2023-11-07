Costa Rican Boxer Yokasta Valle Dominates Ortiz, Stays Champion

Yokasta Valle made history this Saturday at the Polideportivo de Cartago by defeating Mexican Anabel Ortiz by unanimous decision and retaining her IBF and WBO minimumweight world titles.

The 31-year-old Costa Rican was dominant from the start, using her speed and agility to connect clear and forceful punches. Ortiz, 33, tried to counter with her experience and power, but Valle knew how to stay away from the dangerous blows of the Mexican.

The fight was very competitive over the 10 rounds, but Valle was always one step ahead of her rival. The Costa Rican landed more and the most powerful punches, allowing her to take the victory by unanimous decision of the judges.

With this triumph, Valle extends her record to 30 wins against 2 losses and retains her world titles for the third time. The Costa Rican thus becomes one of the most dominant boxers of her generation and a point of immense pride for Costa Rica.

Analysis of the fight

Yokasta Valle once again demonstrated her great quality as a boxer. The Costa Rican knew how to take advantage of her physical and technical advantages to overcome such an experienced rival as Anabel Ortiz.

Valle was very intelligent in the fight. She stayed away from Ortiz’s dangerous blows and used her speed and agility to connect clear and forceful punches. The Costa Rican also knew how to adapt to the different strategies posed by her rival.

Ortiz, for her part, put up a good fight. The Mexican showed her experience and power, but she was unable to connect enough punches to overcome Valle. The Costa Rican was simply the better boxer on this occasion.

“I am very happy about this victory,” Valle said after the fight. “I thank my entire team and my people who always support me. This victory is for all of you.”

Valle also talked about her plans for the future. “I want to continue defending my world titles and continue making history for Costa Rica,” said the Costa Rican. “I would also like to move up in weight to face new challenges.”

Yokasta Valle’s victory over Anabel Ortiz is a historic triumph for Costa Rican boxing. Valle once again proves that she is one of the best boxers in the world and has a very bright future ahead.