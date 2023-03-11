Costa Rican boxer Yokasta Valle named UN champion

The United Nations in Costa Rica (UN-Costa Rica) announced Yokasta Valle as the entity’s new “Champion.” This is a term used to describe people who represent the values of the UN.

The World Boxing Champion of the International Boxing Federation and the World Boxing Organization will promote health, sports, women’s empowerment and equality, sustainable development, and the rights of migrants.

“Women in Costa Rica and around the world are more likely to live in poverty, to have no access to social security, to be more affected by unemployment, and when we do get a job, we are paid much less than men. There are many challenges, but together we will succeed,” affirmed Yokasta.

This is the first time a Costa Rican female athlete has received such a distinguished acknowledgment.

“Being a UN champion comes with an enormous responsibility, and I am willing to assume it. Many of my colleagues told me that if they, who were men, could not become champions, let alone me, who am a woman. There is nothing we women can’t do. As I always tell the girls: take those speeches of hate and discrimination as the fuel to achieve your goals and show the world that our capabilities have no limits,” Valle added.

Allegra Baiocchi, UN Coordinator, pointed out that Yokasta Valle is one of the best athletes in Costa Rica’s history. Baiocchi mentioned, “it is an honor to work with a woman who has overcome great challenges, from adapting her life to a new country as a child to facing discrimination and exclusion at different times in her life.”

“Yokasta has worked hard and reached the top of the world. We believe in her and her initiatives. The United Nations is honored to join her in advancing the health, welfare, women’s empowerment, and rights of migrants in the country,” she commented.

The United Nations explained that this appointment is made after a detailed study of her public profile, her actions, and the values she represents and is a recognition of her reputation, public life, and the positive influence that has characterized her.

“I was born in Nicaragua, and my family migrated to Costa Rica when I was very young. My roots are there, and my heart is here. I bring the best of both countries. Migration is a struggle that goes through my body. Throughout my life, I have faced discrimination, prejudice, and xenophobia for being a woman and a migrant. Still, my reaction was always to grow, and today I am the World Champion,” Yokasta Valle concluded.