Costa Rican boxer Yokasta Valle named best boxer of 2021 by the IBF

Yokasta Valle, Costa Rican boxer, was designated as the best boxer of 2021 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Valle was invited to the World Boxing Convention to be held in California, where she will be given a distinction and also a ring for having three successful defenses at 105 pounds competition of the International Boxing Federation.

The Costa Rican defended her World Title against Japan’s Sana Hazuki, Mexico’s Debora Rengifo and Venezuela’s Elizabeth Lopez.

Through a Facebook post, Yokasta Valle mentioned: “I am very grateful for this great honor given to me by the International Boxing Federation, which has great champions that make me work harder.”

Her Manager, Mario Vega, was also very pleased with the recognition. “This is very important news for the sport in our country. In a year in which we are still facing a pandemic, having this recognition fills us with pride and gratitude,” commented Yokasta’s Manager.

“She competed for the award against world-class athletes like Katie Taylor, who is an Olympic medalist, and Claressa Shields, both promoted by big companies or recognized Top Rank fighters. This is very important for Yoka (Yokasta) and for Costa Rica,” Mario Vega concluded.

Regarding the award, Mario Vega explained the International Boxing Federation honors every third defense. “That’s very emblematic in American sports,” Vega further elucidated.

Manager Mario Vega thanked all the brands that have been with Valle throughout this process as a professional boxer.

The fighter traveled this Friday to the United States, where she will be at a camp for the next few weeks, in preparation for a fight at the end of May; her opponent is yet to be defined.

The Costa Rican athlete is at great level and is ready for any challenge. She will continue to work hard to improve her great skills and showcase her abilities. Determination, discipline, sacrifice and passion have marked Yokasta’s career and have made her a top athlete and a great pride for Costa Rica.