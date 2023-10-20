Weather Alert: Intensifying Rainfalls Expected in Costa Rica and Panama

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) has observed a low-pressure system forming over the Caribbean Sea. This system, located near Costa Rica and Panama, is predicted to increase the rain across both countries.

All day today, the skies have been largely overcast and some Caribbean regions have experienced light showers. The IMN predicts severe rain for Friday evening. “The country will experience unstable atmospheric conditions today,” the meteorologist mentioned. This instability is attributed to the Intertropical Convergence Zone’s position and the moisture brought from the Caribbean Sea by trade winds.

By Sunday and into the early hours of next week, experts anticipate substantial precipitation. This prediction stems from the potential disturbance monitored by the National Hurricane Center. The meteorologist noted, “This disturbance has a 20% cyclone formation probability in the upcoming week. The IMN is keeping a vigilant eye on the developments.”

The IMN has raised concerns about the soil’s high saturation levels. In certain regions, this saturation could escalate risks during heavy rain. Areas needing special vigilance include the South Pacific, Nicoya Peninsula, Sarapiquí basin, and mountains neighboring the Central Valley and Northern Zone.

Weekend Weather Forecast

For the upcoming weekend, expect rains early in the morning near the Pacific coast. As the day unfolds, this weather pattern will extend to other regions.

What to do to prepare for heavy rains and flooding

Monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings from the IMN.

Make sure your drainage system is clear and working properly.

Have a plan for what to do if you need to evacuate your home.

Secure any loose objects around your home that could be blown away by strong winds.

If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, consider moving your valuables to higher ground.

Be aware of your surroundings and avoid areas where there is a risk of landslides or flooding.

What to do during heavy rains and flooding

Stay indoors if possible.

If you must go outside, avoid walking or driving through flooded areas.

If you see a downed power line, stay away from it!

If your home is flooded, get to higher ground as soon as possible.

Costa Rica’s history of heavy rains and flooding

As those of us know who live here, Costa Rica is prone to heavy rains and flooding, especially during the rainy season, which runs from May to November. In recent years, it has experienced a number of severe flooding events, including:

In 2019, Tropical Storm Nate caused widespread flooding and landslides in Costa Rica, resulting in at least 25 deaths.

In 2020, heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in the Central Valley, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

In 2022, Hurricane Eta caused flooding and landslides in the Caribbean region of Costa Rica, resulting in at least 13 deaths.

The IMN is urging residents to take precautions for the heavy rains and flooding that are expected in the coming days. By being prepared and knowing what to do during a flood, residents can help to protect themselves and their loved ones.