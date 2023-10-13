Costa Rica Tourism Plan Threatens Cahuita Ecosystem

Residents of the Cahuita community are speaking out against the recent approval of the Coastal Regulatory Plan by the Municipality, despite strong opposition from locals, who argue it goes against Costa Rica Tourism’s model of sustainable development.

Concerned citizens report feeling sidelined and disrespected throughout the decision-making process. The group Cahuita Unida has accused the Municipality of systematically excluding community participation through manipulative and secretive means.

Cahuita Unida publicly voiced dissatisfaction over the lack of citizen involvement in meetings within Cahuita and at the August 4th public hearing held in Hone Creeck. They also highlighted dismissive treatment during subsequent visits to the mayor’s office.

“Not only have we not been heard, but the Municipality has carried out and continues to operate in a secretive, quiet and suspicious manner. This supports our claim that there are undisclosed interests in this Coastal Regulatory Plan process,” the group expressed.

Cahuita Unida demands a transparent process promoting genuine community participation and public debate addressing all sectors without distinction.

Representatives believe the plan currently caters to large corporations, multinationals and the affluent classes while ignoring local residents, culture, economic development and investment capacity.

Locals are also worried about the impacts of mass tourism on Cahuita’s rich ecosystem. “The ecological impact of this kind of mass tourism on the area is being ‘disguised.’ This region has been preserved and sustainably developed by ancestral inhabitants,” they stated.

Community leaders have highlighted growing concern and emotional distress among residents fearing economic instability, housing issues and long-term ecological sustainability.

They urgently request external intervention, seeking a comprehensive review of events and decisions made thus far. Locals advocate revising the plan to better align with the genuine needs, ongoing development and aspirations of the Cahuita community.

The controversial Coastal Regulatory Plan approval amid strong local opposition has outraged Cahuita residents. The community demands transparency, inclusion and respect of their voices, needs and rights throughout the process.

They believe the current plan disregards local interests and threatens their homes, livelihoods and environment. Citizens urgently implore authorities to intervene and ensure a just outcome honoring Cahuita’s history and future.