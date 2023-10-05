Costa Rica OIJ Agent Dies In Mistaken Identity Gang Attack

Geiner Gómez, a 42-year-old agent with the Judicial Investigation Organism (OIJ), died this Wednesday in Tirrases de Curridabat while participating in an undercover operation.

The Judicial Police agents, assigned to Interpol, were caught off-guard by a criminal group. It’s believed these criminals mistakenly identified the agents as a rival gang in the region.

The officers came under attack while driving in a dark, unarmored vehicle. One officer tragically lost his life at the scene, while another was urgently taken to Calderón Guardia Hospital for treatment.

OIJ director, Randall Zúñiga, who was present at the location, confirmed that two individuals on a motorcycle—a 17-year-old shooter and his 22-year-old companion, the driver—were responsible for the ambush. Both were quickly detained thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Judicial Police and the Public Force.

The culprits attacked the agents with a small-caliber weapon, which, along with the motorcycle and a tennis shoe from one of the perpetrators, was left behind at the crime scene. The prevailing theory suggests that the assailants, under the impression that the agents were from a rival faction, acted out of this mistaken identity.

Commenting on broader security concerns, Attorney General Carlo Díaz reflected on a recent Security Council meeting, emphasizing it was filled with “good intentions, and nothing more.”

Given the complex challenges the nation faces, Díaz reassured that both his office and the OIJ are committed to working relentlessly with the resources they have at hand. He lamented the rising tide of violence in Costa Rica, and given the past targeting of security personnel, Díaz did not dismiss the possibility of prosecutors becoming future targets.

“There needs to be a renewed focus and investment in security. If not, such incidents will persist and even increase,” warned Díaz.

OIJ director Randall Zúñiga also voiced his concerns regarding the nation’s ongoing situation. “Investments are crucial. Incidents like these need to be curtailed. Beyond just words, there must be tangible actions. If we don’t act now, we risk the downfall of our beautiful country,” stated Zúñiga.

He ended his statement with a plea to the Legislative Assembly and the government: “Beyond speeches, we need tangible solutions. Our beautiful country is at stake, and without immediate action, we stand to lose it,” he concluded.