Costa Rica’s Ocaso Festival Announces 2024 Edition

The Ocaso Festival returns to Costa Rica for its seventh edition, from January 4th to 8th, 2024.

The event will take place at The Bohemian Lagarto in Playa Lagarto, Guanacaste, a 100-hectare beachfront estate, equipped with a state-of-the-art Funktion One sound system.

Some of the standout acts for the 2024 Ocaso Festival include Sama’ Abdulhadi, John Summit, Hannah Wants, and Mind Against. Backing them up are rising local talents such as Diana Vasquez, Graci Martinez, Congatronica, and Le Roi Carmona.

Yet, the festival’s allure isn’t just about the lineup. The immersive stage setups and scenic locales play a pivotal role in shaping its unique ambiance. Over the years, the festival’s organizers have mastered the art of delivering this experience.

The festival is plastic-free, and every year it organizes beach clean-ups before and after the event in partnership with Tamarindo Clean Wave.

“Since its inception, the Ocaso Festival has been a meeting point for lovers of music, nature, and culture. Being socially conscious and environmentally respectful, it’s a place to free the soul, enrich life, and experience paradisiacal locations with world-class music,” detailed the organization.

The origins of the Ocaso Festival can be traced back to a complimentary event in Tamarindo in 2017. Its impressive maiden year showcased performances from top artists like Cristoph, Art Department, Hot Since 82, and Lee Burridge.

The following year, the festival returned with renewed focus, featuring acts such as Carlo Lio, Claptone, and Rodriguez Jr. Later editions boasted artists like Solomun, Adriatique, Michael Bibi, Bob Moses, and Fideles.

Now, the festival provides attendees with special promotions on transportation, VIP backstage access, premium seating options, luxury villas, and other amenities.

For its 2024 edition, attendees can anticipate enhanced dining options and more chances to explore local attractions. Not only will guests be able to enjoy incredible music, but also explore Costa Rica’s unique and wonderful natural gems.

Costa Rica has become a popular destination for electronic music festivals around New Year’s, with events like Envision and BPM also occurring in the nation each January.