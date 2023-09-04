Costa Rica and Panama Address Migration Through Darien

The Minister of Public Security (MSP), Mario Zamora, will visit the Darien jungle in Panama to obtain details of the migratory flow that passes through this area as part of its transit to the United States.

Zamora announced this invitation from his Panamanian counterpart, Juan Pino, after a meeting held on Friday in David, Panama.

“We have a series to improve the conditions of migrant border crossing and a visit to the Darien, invited by Minister Pino and the Panamanian government to know details of the transit of migrants through this area”, he specified.

Regarding migratory matters, it was agreed to establish an intelligence communication with key information, which will allow the management of this irregular migratory flow that enters through Paso Canoas.

“We intend to be aware of key information that will allow us to better understand the migratory flow that is irregularly arriving to our country. In addition, we agreed on a series of measures to improve the conditions for the passage of migrants at the border”, specified the Security Minister.

The Press Department of the Ministry of Public Security informed that there is still no specific date for this visit.

According to Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves, 3,000 people are entering every day, mainly from Venezuela, as well as from Ecuador and Haiti.

Panamanian government data indicate that up to July, 248,000 people had passed through the jungle throughout the year, of which 204,000 entered through the border to Costa Rica.

Following his meeting with President Joe Biden, Rodrigo Chaves mentioned that Costa Rica will assist with safe transit in accordance with international law.

“We are in a difficult situation, we are not going to be able to keep them there. It is already costing us to provide education, social security, and physical security to the large number of migrants we have received. But Costa Rica will continue to be a humanitarian country that will help them, but do not launch without knowing if they are going to land, will the United States arrive, or will they stop them before?”

Chaves considers that Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, all Central American countries and Mexico should be able to indicate how many people they can receive in their migratory flows and thus reach an agreement to find a solution to this problem