Boost in LAX Flights Set to Bring More US Tourists to Guanacaste

As the tourism sector shows signs of rejuvenation, Guanacaste Airport, part of the VINCI Airports network, is poised to welcome more visitors from the U.S. Starting from November 17, Alaska Airlines is ramping up its flight frequency, doubling its daily operations from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Guanacaste.

The enhanced schedule includes two daily flights:

One landing at Guanacaste Airport (LIR) at 07:21 and departing for LAX at 10:00

The other arriving at 18:05 and heading back to LAX at 19:15.

These flights will feature a mixed fleet comprising B737-Max9, B737-900, and B737-800 aircrafts, each accommodating an average of 173 passengers.

This comes as a boon for tourists from Los Angeles and other west coast cities, who use LAX as their hub for connecting flights. They now have more options to explore the picturesque landscapes and rich culture of Guanacaste.

Furthermore, this boost from Alaska Airlines is complemented by other key players such as United, Delta, and Jetblue. Together, they are anticipated to operate 24 weekly flights from Los Angeles, marking a positive trajectory for the upcoming 2023-2024 high season.

“Currently, Los Angeles represents the fourth largest market visiting Guanacaste. We are excited to see the destination’s consolidation on the U.S. West Coast, which is reflected in the market’s dynamism, increased frequencies to Guanacaste Airport, and the region’s economic development,” César Jaramillo, the General Manager of Guanacaste Airport pointed out.

César Jaramillo also expressed enthusiasm about the region’s emerging appeal. He emphasized the strategic route developments at VINCI Airports, aimed at forging stronger connections between Guanacaste and prominent markets in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

“We’re excited by Guanacaste’s growing appeal on the U.S. West Coast. The increased frequencies not only highlight the destination’s attraction but also promise economic growth for the region,” Jaramillo stated.

The tourism sector and local businesses are optimistic about the upswing, viewing it as an opportunity to showcase Guanacaste’s attractions and offerings to a broader audience. The bolstered flight operations signify a commitment to fostering tourism and enhancing economic opportunities for the local community.

This increase in flights from major hub LAX is a promising sign of renewed interest in visiting the beautiful Guanacaste region. With expanded access and more options for U.S. tourists, local businesses can prepare for an influx of visitors eager to explore all that this part of Costa Rica has to offer.