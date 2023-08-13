Guatemala Conservation Meetings leads to Bucket List Fishing

I recently attended the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) regional meeting of the Central America and Caribbean councils held in Antiqua, Guatemala. All the countries were represented by members of the councils and discussed Education, Conservation, and Science projects supported by the IGFA in the various regions. The last day of the conference included a day of fishing hosted by Club Náutico of Guatemala. Since we had to travel from Antiqua, Guatemala to the coast the same day, it would be a short day.

I drew Casa Vieja’s new boat Tabasco, fishing with Dra Marina Marrari of FECOP, and Manoel Cifuentes who oversees marine research and development for the Guatemala Central America tuna industry working with artisanal fishermen´s hook and line tuna fishermen.

We got under way and the crew advised me it was August and fishing had been slow, but I fished plenty and understand some days fishing you are a a hero and other days a zero. I had fished all through Central America, Puerto Rico, and Mexico buy was finally getting to plant a fishing flag in Guatemala.

It was around 10 am when we got our first line in the water and shortly after came upon a pod of spinner dolphins, so we rigged for tuna. Shortly Dra. Marrari’s rod was doubled over with a 50-pound yellowfin tuna ripping line from the reel. We took two more tuna and then moved on.

It took about 30 minutes to raise the first sailfish but in a manner of less than 2 hours we caught and released 7 sailfish having a hook up around every 15 minutes. The crew explained it is a lot crazier in the sailfish high season.

Most all boats in Guatemala carry a 7-foot selfie stick and a go-pro type camera to get a great hero shot without lifting the fish from the water and they only will take a photo of one or two fish. This is a smart practice in a place where 20 sailfish days are common.

I was elated with the great fishing but at the same time I felt a sadness for the old days in Costa Rica when a normal day on the water would bring similar results.

Guatemala way ahead in Ocean Management and Responsible Use

Ocean management and a true understanding of the value of sport fishing by the Tourism Ministry are the reasons for the excellent fishing in Guatemala. Tuna purse sein boats can come no closer than 100 miles of the coast and there is no commercialization of sailfish allowed in the country and only catch and release fishing is legal for sailfish.

The highlight of my day was listening to Manoel Cifuentes and learning about the commercial hook and line tuna project he oversees for artisanal fishermen. The pilot program is out of just two ports, and benefits 1000 families in Buena Vista and 2000 in Puerto San Jose. Previously tuna was a bycatch of shark and dorado fishing but now they target tuna with nearly zero bycatch of other species.

Some of their challenges have been acquiring the equipment to carry out tuna fishing. Rods and reels capable of handling big tuna are expensive as well as lures, leaders, and communication equipment. More storage capacity and use of more ice was also needed.

They have solicited the government with help for registration, fishing permits, traceability, security, and infrastructure so their work is carried out in a dignified and responsible way. Just since last October the group has caught 90 tons of tuna which has been marketed mostly to restaurants and grocery chains in Guatemala.