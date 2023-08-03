Costa Rica Launches Hydrogen School to Train Youth in Clean Energy

San José, Costa Rica – A new initiative called the Hydrogen School aims to train Costa Rican youth in hydrogen technologies, providing skills and opportunities in the country’s shift to clean energy.

The program is a collaboration between the 21st Century Strategy Association, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and Ad Astra Rocket Company. It offers hands-on training scholarships to unemployed and informally educated youth from the Chorotega region.

Hydrogen is crucial for decarbonizing Costa Rica’s energy sector. Since 2011, the country has been a regional leader in hydrogen use, especially for transportation. The Hydrogen School acknowledges the need for a technical workforce to drive this transition.

Dr. Franklin Chang Díaz, CEO of Ad Astra, outlined the school’s goals. “We aim to create opportunities for youth and cultivate talent needed by the global green hydrogen industry,” he explained.

The first phase entails six five-month training groups over three years. Ad Astra’s team will conduct the practical training at their Liberia facilities. The program provides educational tools and enhances marketable skills.

Applications for the first group, “Protio-1,” open August 1st on the 21st Century Strategy website for two weeks. Requirements and registration details are available online.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation finances the program, with the 21st Century Strategy overseeing its administration and supervision.

A key component is participants’ temporary integration into Ad Astra’s operations, allowing hands-on work in Latin America’s first 100% carbon-free hydrogen transport ecosystem.

“Having renowned allies like W.K. Kellogg and Ad Astra endorses our efforts to champion science and technology for Costa Rica’s development,” said Carlos Mora de la Orden, Vice President of 21st Century Strategy.

Organizers hope the Hydrogen School will boost Guanacaste employment and empower youth to work in a leading industry while advancing Costa Rica’s clean energy goals.

The program’s immersive training in hydrogen applications creates opportunities for the next generation to participate in Costa Rica’s clean energy transition. With renowned partners and hands-on learning, the Hydrogen School exemplifies innovative solutions to develop human capital while securing a sustainable future.