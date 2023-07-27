Costa Rica Airfare Deal: Starting at $149 One Way

Alaska Airlines is offering fantastic deals on flights from West Coast cities to Costa Rica. The airline has fares as low as $149 one-way from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and other airports to Liberia and San Jose.

The low fares are available on various travel dates throughout the fall making it easy to find a cheap flight that fits your schedule.

Airfare Deal Details

Airline: Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines Routes: From Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle and others to San Jose and Liberia

From Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle and others to San Jose and Liberia How to book: Directly with the airline

Directly with the airline Travel dates: Aug. 20 through Dec. 13

Aug. 20 through Dec. 13 Book by: July 27 at 11:59 p.m. PDT

July 27 at 11:59 p.m. PDT Blackout dates: Nov. 15 through Nov. 22

The $149 promotional fares seem to be available on random travel dates but with some flexibility, you should be able to find one that fits your schedule. If you want more information on which airport to fly into, read this article.

Sample Cities and Prices From Alaska Airlines

Sample Availability

As you you can see this $149 airfare is available on Alaska’s Saver level ticket, which allows one carry-on bag and one personal item. Keep in mind these Saver fares have some restrictions – they are nonrefundable, cannot be changed, and do not allow pre-selecting seats.

Some key tips for booking

Be flexible on your departure airport. Flying out of LAX yields the most $149 fare dates, but keep an open mind.

Consider flying mid-week instead of weekends for better deals

The return flights can be a little more expensive

Read the fine print for baggage fees, entry requirements and other restrictions

If you find a price that works for you, make sure you book quickly as the number of seats at these prices are not going to be many so you should book as soon as possible.

If you do book you may want to also look into getting travel insurance in case something unforeseen should happen and you need to cancel or change your dates of travel.

Tourists must meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements and visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country (an outbound ticket) within 90 days.

With its convenient nonstop routes from across the West Coast, Alaska Airlines has always been a preferred way to reach Costa Rica. By jumping on this incredible airfare offer, you can get there for less than ever. Now is the perfect time to plan an affordable Costa Rica vacation!

For further details, the ICT lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website.