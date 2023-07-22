Migrant Numbers Surging in Panama

The number of migrants passing through Panama on their way to the United States is surging, far outpacing the record numbers reached in 2022. Security Minister Juan Manuel Pino told reporters on Friday that more than 227,000 migrants have passed through Panama so far this year. He said that the country is on track to see 400,000 migrants pass through this year, which would be a significant increase from the 248,000 migrants who passed through in 2022.

The majority of the migrants passing through Panama are Venezuelans, followed by Haitians, Ecuadorans, and Chinese. The migrants typically travel through the Darien Gap, a remote and dangerous jungle region that separates Panama and Colombia. The Darien Gap is a notoriously difficult and dangerous journey, and many migrants have died or been injured while crossing it.

The Gulf Clan, a Colombian drug cartel, is suspected of trafficking migrants through the Darien Gap. In recent years, there have been several armed confrontations in the Panamanian jungle between police and criminal gangs seeking to extort money from migrants.

The surge in migrant numbers is putting a strain on Panama’s resources. The government has said that it is working to provide food, water, and medical care to the migrants, but it is struggling to keep up with the demand. The government has also been criticized for its handling of the migrant crisis, with some critics accusing the government of not doing enough to help the migrants.

The surge in migrant numbers is also a political issue in Panama. Some politicians have called for the government to take a tougher stance on illegal migration, while others have argued that the country should do more to help the migrants. The government is expected to release a new plan to deal with the migrant crisis in the coming weeks.

The migrant crisis in Panama is a complex issue with no easy solutions. The government is facing a difficult balancing act between providing for the needs of the migrants and protecting its own borders. It remains to be seen how the government will ultimately handle the crisis.