Costa Rica Launches Operation Sovereignty to Combat Drug Trafficking

The Costa Rican government has launched a new operation aimed at combating drug trafficking. The operation, dubbed “Operation Sovereignty,” will focus on securing entry and exit points in the country to prevent the flow of drugs.

One of the key components of Operation Sovereignty is the installation of scanners at the Moín Container Terminal, Costa Rica’s main port. These scanners will be used to check all containers entering and leaving the port, in an effort to prevent drug trafficking in the country’s exports.

The government also plans to increase security at other ports, airports, and land crossings. This will include increasing the number of security personnel, installing more cameras, and using drones to conduct surveillance.

President Rodrigo Chaves has said that Operation Sovereignty is a “reality” and that it is not just about installing scanners. He has emphasized that the goal is to “sterilize” the country of drug trafficking and to protect Costa Rica’s sovereignty.

The Chamber of Exporters (CADEXCO) has welcomed Operation Sovereignty. The president of CADEXCO, Siany Villalobos, has said that there is “no greater fear for an exporter than for his cargoes to be contaminated.”

The Drug Control Police (PCD) has also expressed support for Operation Sovereignty. The PCD has said that the operation is “a step in the right direction” and that it will help to “protect Costa Rica from the scourge of drug trafficking.”

The government has not yet said how much Operation Sovereignty will cost. However, it has said that the operation is a priority and that it is committed to making it a success.

The launch of Operation Sovereignty is a significant development in Costa Rica’s fight against drug trafficking. The operation has the potential to make a real difference in the country’s efforts to prevent the flow of drugs. It will be important to monitor the operation closely and to assess its effectiveness in the coming months.

In addition to the measures mentioned above, Operation Sovereignty will also include:

The use of divers to detect additions to ships

Patrols by Coast Guard vessels

1,100 members of the security forces at checkpoints

274 security cameras

7 drones

Aerial patrols

Several branches of Public Security will be involved in the work, primarily the Coast Guard, Border and Air Surveillance, the Intelligence Unit, and the Drug Control Police.

The government has said that it expects Operation Sovereignty to be fully operational by the end of the year.