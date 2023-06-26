Pride & Progress: San José’s LGBTQ+ Parade Champions Rights and Unity

The streets of San José came alive with vibrant colors as the LGBTQ+ community and their allies took to the streets to celebrate their identity and demand respect for their rights. The joyful parade consisted of families, young people, adults, artists, and musical bands, all marching happily from el Parque Central to La Sabana. This year’s slogan, “Pride is lived, resisted, and celebrated,” encapsulated the spirit of the event.

The march commenced at noon in front of the Central Park of San José, with participants expected to reach La Sabana around 3:30 p.m., where a picnic was scheduled near the basketball courts. The community proudly displayed signs bearing powerful messages such as “for the people I love, who deserve the right to love,” “we raise our voices of rebellion and resistance,” and “nobody can buy our pride.” Rainbow flags fluttered in the air as the community united in solidarity.

Former LGBTQ+ Rights Commissioner Margarita Salas expressed her support on Twitter, saying, “Let the streets of San José be filled with Pride, protest, and joy today. May the voices of hundreds of thousands of LGBTQIA people celebrate our existence and what we have advanced, denounce all the violence we still receive, and loudly demand our rights.”

One crucial demand from the LGBTQ+ community is the banning of conversion therapy, and a Bill of Law was presented to Congress to eradicate this harmful practice. Unfortunately, the progress of the bill has been impeded by the New Republic party. The Association of Psychology Professionals of Costa Rica has urged the public to report professionals engaging in conversion therapy.

Despite same-sex marriage being legal in the country since 2020, the LGBTQ+ community believes there is still much work to be done. One participant shared, “Costa Rica is a country in which society is divided 50-50; there is a sector that continues to be extremely chauvinist and homophobic. But many people are very supportive of the community and encourage us to move forward.”

The LGBTQ+ members also called for an end to discrimination in the workplace, equal access to healthcare services, and an overall society that embraces respect and tolerance. They highlighted the need for acceptance in a society that has not fully embraced diversity.

Pride Month is celebrated in June to honor the Stonewall Uprising, a historic event that took place in June 1969 in New York City and played a pivotal role in propelling the modern gay rights movement.

As the streets of San José brimmed with Pride, the LGBTQ+ community sent a powerful message of unity, resilience, and the ongoing fight for equality. Their vibrant celebration serves as a reminder of the progress made and the challenges that still lie ahead on the path toward a more inclusive society.