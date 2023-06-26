Costa Rica Under Pressure as They Face Panama in Gold Cup Debut

Costa Rica’s national team, La Sele, is gearing up for their Gold Cup debut against Panama on Monday. The opening match of Group C will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. However, the team faces significant pressure to perform well and secure a victory after disappointing friendly matches against Guatemala and Ecuador, both of which ended in defeats.

Fans have expressed their discontent and called for the dismissal of coach Luis Fernando Suárez, as the team’s recent results have left supporters frustrated. With memories of the World Cup humiliation still fresh, Costa Rica is eager to see their beloved national team succeed on the pitch.

The national team acknowledges the need for improvement and has been working hard on and off the field to rectify their shortcomings. Forward Anthony Contreras emphasized their commitment to moving forward and performing better in the upcoming matches. However, the friendly matches showcased a lackluster performance from the team, with both lineups failing to impress or address the team’s deficiencies effectively. Coach Suarez admitted that while the defense looked solid, the overall level of play was subpar.

The match against Panama holds significant importance for Costa Rica, especially considering their recent elimination from the CONCACAF Nations League by the same opponent. With the team currently facing a crisis, this match poses a tough challenge. Sports journalists speculate that coach Suarez’s job may be on the line, given the team’s poor performance under his command.

On the other hand, Panama enters the tournament with a stable squad, maintaining the same lineup from the Nations League. The team seems focused on building a core group of players to compete in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.