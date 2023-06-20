Costa Rica: A Sustainable Paradise for Eco-Tourism

The renowned UK travel and tourism magazine “Wanderlust,” featured Costa Rica in its most recent print and digital editions as the ideal destination for sustainable tourism. “Go greener with some hands-on escapes in the north’s jungles, volcanoes, and cloud forests,” the publication mentioned.

In addition, Costa Rica was included as one of the most outstanding destinations in Latin America and the world in The Travel Green List, which showcases sustainable travel champions. Journalist Nikki Solano provides a guide to planning a practical trip to environmentally friendly Costa Rican tourist sites.

The article mentions Costa Rica is worth visiting “to reap some of the bountiful rewards of eco-tourism, including a deeper respect for the environment and ideas for greener lifestyle choices.” Recommendations range from visiting volcanoes, beaches, and cloud forests to the thick and lush rainforest vegetation.

La Fortuna, Lake Arenal, Monteverde, downtown San Jose, the Central Valley, the Pacific coast, Nosara, Drake Bay, Golfo Dulce, the Caribbean coast, Pacuare River, Cahuita, Puerto Viejo are among the areas listed as a must-see. “Plan the perfect green escape in Costa Rica, where there are plenty of ways to lessen your footprint and make a difference while traveling,” Wanderlust suggests.

It includes a section on San José, highlighting its “medley of historic buildings and cultural institutions that beg to be discovered.” Nonetheless, it also recommended small towns around the capital city and the Central Valley. Additionally, the document describes the country as the best destination for adventure and nature, perfect for creating unique experiences and memories. “Costa Rica is widely covered in the printed and digital editions of the prestigious British travel magazine Wanderlust.

The magazine dedicated the cover and 12 pages to our country in its most recent edition, highlighting tourism sustainability, of which we are a world reference,” stated the Minister of Tourism William Rodríguez.

The full guide by Wanderlust can be found here