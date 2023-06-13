Streamlining Asylum Applications: Costa Rica and US Open Joint Migration Center

Costa Rica and the United States have jointly announced the establishment of a migration center managed by the United States. This center will specifically process asylum applications from Venezuelan and Nicaraguan migrants.

The decision comes on the one-year anniversary of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, emphasizing the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries. The initiative, called Movilidad Segura Offices, will enter an exploratory six-month implementation phase starting from June 12, 2023.

The primary goal of the migration center is to facilitate access to lawful pathways to the United States and other countries for migrants. The U.S. Department of State has stated that the center will provide services such as expedited refugee processing and other humanitarian and labor pathways.

Initially, during the exploratory phase, the services will be available to Nicaraguan and Venezuelan nationals who can demonstrate that they were physically present in Costa Rica on the date of the announcement and are currently registered as asylum seekers.

It is important to note that individuals who enter Costa Rica after the announcement will not be eligible for the services provided by the migration center. Authorities have made it clear that those who enter the country irregularly after June 12 may face potential return to their home country if they lack a legal basis to remain in Costa Rica.

Additionally, those attempting to cross the U.S. border unlawfully will face severe consequences, including a five-year bar to admission and removal to their home country.

During the first two months of the implementation phase, eligible individuals will be contacted for a screening appointment to assess their candidacy for lawful pathways to the United States or other countries. Those who qualify will be required to make an online appointment to proceed with the application procedure.

Following the initial two months, eligible individuals who entered Costa Rica before the announcement will need to schedule a screening appointment online at the MovilidadSegura.org website. It is important to note that individuals will not be able to request an appointment in person at a Movilidad Segura office.

Both the United States and Costa Rica reaffirm their strong commitment to protecting refugees and migrants, promoting their integration, and expanding lawful pathways. The establishment of the migration center highlights their dedication to ensuring a more orderly and humane approach to border management across the region.

The collaboration between Costa Rica and the United States in opening the migration center marks a significant step toward providing assistance and legal pathways for Venezuelan and Nicaraguan migrants seeking asylum. By streamlining the application process and offering expedited refugee processing, the center aims to protect the rights of migrants while promoting their successful integration into society.