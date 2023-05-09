Piuta Beach Costa Rica: Now An Accessible Paradise

Piuta Beach in Limón, Costa Rica, has become the twelfth accessible beach inaugurated by the DONATAPA campaign, thanks to the efforts of The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism. This project aims to make the Caribbean an innovative, sustainable, and inclusive destination for all tourists to enjoy.

The Network and the ICT are active members of the International Social Tourism Organization (ISTO), promoting responsible, fair, supportive, accessible, and community-based tourism. To commemorate ISTO’s 60th anniversary, the entities launched the accessible beach project in Limón.

Piuta Beach has calm waters, perfect for seniors and disabled people to carry out therapies, leisure, and recreation. The first people to use the accessible beach were the senior citizens of the Limón Home for the Elderly and people with disabilities. Thanks to the new 30-meter retractable walkway made of plastic wood and an amphibious chair made of the same material, they could comfortably enjoy the beach.

The project aligns with the National Tourism Plan 2022-2027, based upon inclusion, innovation, and sustainability, positioning Costa Rica as an accessible destination, according to the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez. Stephanie Sheehy, executive director and founder of the Network, explained that these spaces are created so that all people can enjoy leisure in natural and rural areas of the country, including beaches.

Now, at Piuta Beach, everyone can access the ocean without barriers thanks to the retractable walkway and amphibious chair that eliminate any obstacles, Sheehy said. The Network transformed 1,200 kilos of plastic caps into walkways and donated the chair.

The Network is a non-profit association working to make Costa Rica a destination for everyone. They work hand in hand with ICT to transform the tourism industry into a more people-oriented one, believing that everyone has the right to enjoy Costa Rica.

This project represents another important milestone in inclusion and accessibility in tourism, as it provides opportunities for all people to enjoy the area’s natural beauty while becoming an inclusive space for the entire community. The initiatives of these institutions contribute to the development of accessible tourism worldwide and provide a model for other regions to follow.