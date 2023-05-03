President Rodrigo Chaves reports on Costa Rica’s progress

On Tuesday, President Rodrigo Chaves Robles presented his administration’s performance report before the Legislative Assembly in Costa Rica. In his speech, he addressed the country’s major challenges, including economic growth, security, education, employment, and infrastructure.

The President listed his administration’s achievements during his first year, highlighting the significant progress in various sectors. According to Chaves, Costa Rica is substantially better today than the uncertain and precarious country he received on May 8, 2022.

In terms of economic growth, he emphasized his top priority of reviving a country that has been in crisis. During the first year of his administration, the unemployment rate dropped from 13.3% to 11%, the lowest in the last four years. This improvement represents the creation of 61,000 new jobs in the country.

Regarding security, President Chaves declared his commitment to guaranteeing the safety of citizens. He reaffirmed his conviction that “a State that does not guarantee the security of its citizens is a failed State,” and he will not allow it.

The President revealed that Operation “Costa Rica Segura” will allow the hiring of 700 new police officers in 2023 and provide more technological and logistical resources to the security forces. These resources include the first high-tech Command and Control Center in Central America, aimed at strengthening the fight against organized crime.

Education was another key topic in the President’s report. He stated that education is a priority for his administration, and they have increased investment in the sector. Costa Rica aims to be a leader in education in the region and globally, and the President reiterated his commitment to achieving this goal.

Infrastructure was also on the agenda, and Chaves highlighted the importance of improving roads and transportation in the country. Although some political parties criticized the lack of specific details regarding the President’s plans for improving infrastructure, it remains a priority for his administration.

During his speech, President Chaves also stressed his commitment to eliminating benefits that some influential groups previously received for their benefit. He stated that democracy must provide a quality of life for the majority and abhorred misery because it destroys democracy.

Despite the President’s report being generally positive, several political parties criticized it as superficial and lacking concrete proposals to face the security emergency affecting Costa Rica. They claim that the report has significant gaps and data that do not correspond to reality.

Costa Rica’s problems are complex, and they require the collective effort of all parties to build a better country where citizens can live peacefully and have a high quality of life. The President’s first-year report serves as a roadmap for his administration’s goals and achievements, but it is also a call to action for all Costa Ricans to work together towards a brighter future.