Costa Rica Strengthens Beach Safety with New Agreement

Costa Rica has faced the challenge of ensuring the safety of those who come to enjoy the sun and the sea. In response, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the Red Cross have signed a new cooperation agreement for increased safety aimed at preventing aquatic accidents on several national beaches.

The agreement will allocate 1.200 million colones (1,923,076 US dollars) for four years to increase the presence of lifeguards on at least eight of the most visited beaches in the country. These beaches represent a higher risk of drowning deaths, and the initiative seeks to create a safer environment for both local and foreign tourists. The previous agreement included 20 lifeguards working at four beaches with the highest risk and a significant flow of visitors.

According to the Costa Rican Red Cross data, the contracted lifeguards carried out preventive measures, over 1,900 rescues, and applied 409 first aid assistance to local and foreign tourists from April 4, 2019, to April 10, 2023. The new cooperation proposal aims to continue these efforts by providing coverage in the most visited areas of the country.

The ICT has always considered security as a fundamental part of tourism, although it is not a direct competence of the institution. However, the organization supports different public institutions and the private sector in tourism security, and this agreement is framed in that spirit of cooperation to offer nationals and foreigners a safer environment when they enjoy the sun and the beach.

The new version of the agreement includes an annual contribution of 300 million colones (480,769 US dollars) for four years, for a total of 1.2 billion colones (1,923,076 US dollars). This amount will cover the salaries and essential equipment for 30 lifeguards who will participate actively and full-time in the prevention and rescue work.

Dyanne Marenco González, president of the Costa Rican Red Cross, highlighted the joint efforts of the two institutions in increasing the presence of lifeguards on the beaches of the country. From the Red Cross, they promote preventive measures to save lives, and this partnership seeks to create safe beaches for visitors.

The Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez, emphasized that security is one of the determining factors for the sustainability of the tourist destination, and the agreement was essential to position Costa Rica as a safe destination. The initiative shows the country’s commitment to providing high-quality tourism services while ensuring the safety of tourists.

