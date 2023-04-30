Aaron Rodgers stayed at a healing resort during his last days with the Packers

Aaron Rodgers spent some time at a spiritual retreat center in Costa Rica prior to officially signing with the New York Jets on Monday.

The star quarterback and his companion, Aubrey Marcus, a holistic health philosopher who promotes the use of psychedelic medicine, invited a group of their friends to spend an entire week at Soltara Healing Center, according to multiple posts on Instagram.

Tim Boyle, the quarterback for the New York Jets who was previously a backup to Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, was present at the event. Also present were professional golfer Morgan Hoffman and actor Mehcad Brooks. Matías De Stefano, a close friend of Blu of Earth (who is speculated to be an ex-girlfriend of Rodgers) was also in attendance.

“Gravity draws us back to the healing, to the medicine of #ayahuasca. We find ourselves drawn again and again to @soltarahealingcenter, compelled by a deep need to reconnect with the ancient wisdom that is our birthright,” Brooks posted on Instagram, along with the group photo.

“Thank you @aaronrodgers12 and @aubreymarcus for setting this retreat up at the perfect time and in the perfect way. We are here to heal ourselves, we are here to heal our society and relationships, we our here to heal our lineages.”

Aaron Rodgers – Soltara Healing Center

Soltara Healing Center provides ayahuasca retreats with varying prices between $3,125 and $12,650 at their locations in Costa Rica and Peru.

The ayahuasca ceremonies may involve purging, vomiting and/or diarrhea while in complete darkness surrounded by the jungle.

Soltara strives to make plant medicines and holistic health more accessible, respected, and well-informed by expanding and promoting their use. This is in line with their mission as stated on their website.

“A global online community and oceanfront retreat center in the mountainous tropical forest of Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula,” the website states. “We work with Peruvian Shipibo master healers and offer plant medicine ceremonies along with other holistic healing modalities. Our vision is to empower you with the tools, knowledge, and space to release what doesn’t serve you, effect positive change, and live your truth.”