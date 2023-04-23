Costa Rica Travel Alert: CDC Issues Malaria Outbreak Warning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning regarding an outbreak of Plasmodium falciparum malaria in the province of Limón, Costa Rica. In addition, there is also malaria transmission in Alajuela Province. Malaria is a serious and potentially life-threatening disease that is transmitted by the bites of infected mosquitoes.

It is important for individuals traveling to Limón or Alajuela Province to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites and take a prescription antimalarial drug. This is particularly important for individuals who may be at higher risk of infection, including those who are traveling for extended periods of time, those who will be spending time in rural areas, and those who have compromised immune systems.

Preventing mosquito bites is the best way to protect against malaria. Travelers should use insect repellent, wear protective clothing, and use bed nets when sleeping. In addition, travelers should take a prescription antimalarial drug prior to travel to reduce the risk of infection.

It is important for travelers to speak to their healthcare professional about which antimalarial drug is best for them. The choice of antimalarial drug will depend on a number of factors, including the individual’s health status, the specific destination, and the duration of travel. Some antimalarial drugs may have side effects and may not be suitable for all travelers.

If you develop symptoms of malaria, such as fever, chills, sweats, headache, vomiting, or body aches, it is important to seek medical care immediately. Malaria is a medical emergency, and appropriate treatment should not be delayed. Delaying treatment can lead to serious complications and even death.

The Costa Rican Ministry of Health is also conducting investigations and asking residents to take measures to avoid mosquito bites. Travelers should be aware of these efforts and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves.