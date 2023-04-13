Nicaraguan Government Expels Three Nuns Amid Tensions with Catholic Church

On Wednesday, the Nicaraguan government led by President Daniel Ortega expelled three nuns of the Congregation of the Dominican Sisters of the Annunciation from the country. The nuns, two of whom were Costa Rican and one Guatemalan, were in charge of administering the Fundación López Carazo Nursing Home in Rivas, Nicaragua. The expulsion order was immediate and gave the nuns only 72 hours to leave the country.

Sister Rosario Blanco had been directing the nursing home for 24 years. The media reported that the order was sent by the Ortega regime to the Diocese of Granada, forcing the nuns to leave the country. The nuns were welcomed on Costa Rican territory by priests from the diocese and their families.

The bishop of the Diocese of Tilarán-Liberia expressed his support and desire to help the nuns, their families, and sisters of this congregation. The bishop also asked Catholics to keep praying for Nicaragua and fellow persecuted brothers and sisters.

The situation between the Ortega regime and the Catholic Church has been under tension for a long time. On several occasions, nuns and priests have been expelled from the country, and members of the Church have been persecuted and imprisoned. During Holy Week, at least 20 people were reportedly detained due to police repression and siege in churches throughout the country.

Ortega’s regime has banned Holy Week processions, and Catholics cannot participate in public demonstrations of their faith. Patronal feasts, processions, and the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday can only be celebrated inside churches and in special enclosures.

The ongoing struggle between the Catholic Church and the Nicaraguan government has been a matter of concern for many years. The Church has been a voice of opposition against the government, especially in recent years, where the Ortega regime has been accused of violating human rights and suppressing political opposition.

The Catholic Church has been a strong force in Nicaraguan society for many years, and it has been an advocate for social justice, human rights, and democracy. However, the Church has faced many challenges and obstacles, especially during the rule of the Ortega regime.

The expulsion of the three nuns is another example of the Ortega regime’s efforts to suppress the Church’s influence in Nicaraguan society. The Ortega government has been accused of using violence and repression to silence dissent, including the Church’s voices.

The situation in Nicaragua is alarming, and the international community must take notice of the ongoing struggle between the Catholic Church and the Nicaraguan government. The Church has been a beacon of hope for many people in Nicaragua, and it has played a critical role in promoting social justice, democracy, and human rights.

The international community should support the Church’s efforts to promote social justice and democracy in Nicaragua. The expulsion of the three nuns is a clear violation of human rights and religious freedom, and it should be condemned by all who believe in freedom and democracy.

In conclusion, the ongoing struggle between the Catholic Church and the Nicaraguan government has been a matter of concern for many years. The Church has been a voice of opposition against the government, and it has faced many challenges and obstacles, including the expulsion of nuns and priests from the country. The international community should support the Church’s efforts to promote social justice and democracy in Nicaragua, and it should condemn the Ortega regime’s efforts to suppress religious freedom and human rights.