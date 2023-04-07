Traffic in Costa Rica: reversible lane on Route 27 on Sunday and Monday

During this coming weekend and Monday, April 10, people will return to their homes after enjoying their Easter Week trips. To make their return to the GAM faster, Route 27 and the Traffic Police will implement a reversible lane.

Usually, these days tend to be a nightmare for drivers who take hours to get to GAM due to the number of cars and incidents that happen on the road.

The lane will be opened for transit from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Following the recommendation of MOPT’s Traffic Engineering, the maximum speed allowed during this operation will be 60 km/h. There will be speed control operations by the Traffic Police.

“Reversibility operation to San José on Route 27, Sunday, April 9, 2023. Closing hours: from 1 to 7 p.m. Hours of effective reversibility: from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Narrowing of lane km 3+400 Sector Escazú, towards San José due to road works,” tweeted Autopistas del Sol.

The closing time differs from the reversibility time since it takes a while to close the road in the opposite direction and implement all safety measures.

People who wish to travel to Caldera are reminded that during the hours when the reversible route is in effect, they should do so through one of the existing alternate routes, which will also have the presence of police officers.

To check the route’s status or request assistance, users can call the Route 27 Control Center at 2588-4040.

In addition, on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/ruta27byglobalvia, the web page https://www.globalviaruta27.com and Twitter https://twitter.com/autopdelsol you can follow all the live updates and find traffic conditions.