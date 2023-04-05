Costa Rica’s Commitment to a Green Future: Investing in Electric Buses and Cabs

Costa Rica seeks to remain a country committed to the environment, and therefore, its institutions seek to implement actions to counteract climate change.

During the event “Electric and Sustainable Mobility in Latin America and the Caribbean: Success Stories 2023,” organized by Portal Movilidad, ICE Group’s Electricity Manager, Roberto Quirós, commented on the country’s commitment to electric buses and cabs.

“We will continue to move forward with public mass transportation and cabs. We hope they will arrive in 2023. We are not yet ready to officially announce it, but we will tell you in detail in the coming weeks. Good news is coming this year,” he stated.

In December 2022, the Costa Rican Electricity Institute initiated a commercial project through which a series of electric buses began operating on a route from the central canton of Liberia to the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport.

“We obtained very good results. The operational savings exceed 80%, which is excellent,” Quirós acknowledged.

This project was born from an agreement between the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) and Pulmitan. It is the country’s first public transportation route supported by electric buses and clean energy.

“I have information about another unit already in customs waiting to be released. Even though it is only one, this shows that operators opt for zero-emission vehicles,” Roberto Quirós indicated.

In addition, for some time now, ICE has been working on installing electric charging stations. In fact, it already has more than 50 chargers in the concession area of ICE and Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL).

“We are moving towards using renewable technologies to comply with the 2030 Agenda. This is why using electric buses as public transportation on tourist routes is doubly beneficial. Through this alliance, we will further promote Costa Rica’s image as an example of a green and sustainable country,” said President Rodrigo Chaves.

The government hopes to form alliances with more private companies to continue with these projects and meet the country’s environmental objectives.