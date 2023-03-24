Costa Rica Living: What to do this Weekend

The weekend’s cultural agenda includes fantastic activities like movies, visual arts exhibitions, free concerts, and even a fishing fair.

National and International films

The Centro de Cine (Film Center) will play different movies. They will show films celebrating the French-speaking world and this Canadian region. In addition, there will be a special screening of a movie by Costa Rican director Valentina Maurel.

Also, the fiction film “Au Revoir le Bonheur” (2021), by director Ken Scott, will be screened on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m.

Additionally, the “Belle River Trilogie” documentary and short films “Belle River” (2022), “Acadiana” (2019), and “Laissez les bons temps rouler” (2017), by directors Guillaume Fournier, Samuel Matteau, Yannick Nolin, and “Au coeur de Cité Mémoire,” by Janice Zolf and Sylvie Van Brabant will be on at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 2.

National director Valentina Maurel will premiere her film “Tengo sueños eléctricos”, this Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m.

Visual arts exhibits

The National Center of Culture in San José, the José Figueres Ferrer Cultural and Historical Center (CCHJFF), San Ramón, and the Costa Rican Art Museum (MAC), La Sabana, will host several exhibitions.

“Without Masks” is an exhibition composed of ten medium-format paintings. It was created by Costa Rican artist Maríamarta Pacheco Coto and will be available until Wednesday, March 29, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1887 Gallery (National Center of Culture).

“Summer Colors” was painted by Costa Rican artist Gabriela Zeledón Pinto, who shows acrylic landscapes of the sea and forests. The display will open on Saturday, March 25, at 3 p.m., at the José Figueres Ferrer Cultural and Historical Center (CCHJFF). It’s open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Little Acre” is an exhibition presented by the Costa Rican Museum of Art (MAC) and the Cultural Center of Spain in Costa Rica, which mixes the creativity between nature and culture. The display is at the MAC, located in the Metropolitan Park La Sabana, in San José, and will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Concerts

The Directorate of Bands of the Ministry of Culture and Youth will have several presentations nationwide.

The Puntarenas Concert Band will present its “Concert at El Faro” as part of its Summer Season presentations this Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m.

Also, The Heredia Concert Band will play “Retreta en el Centro” this Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m., at the Centro Cultural Herediano Omar Dengo.

Meanwhile, the Cartago Concert Band will offer a Spanish music special on Friday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m., at the Paseo San Luis Shopping Center in downtown Cartago.

In Guanacaste, the local Band will play a “Concert for Tourism” on Sunday, March 26, at 10 a.m., at Tamarindo Beach. The presentation will feature guest singer Oscar Urbina.

Alajuela will have two concerts: the traditional “Misa de Tropa” on Sunday, March 26, at 11 a.m., at the Alajuela Cathedral and the “Sunday Concert” at noon, at the kiosk of the Alajuela Central Park.

Finally, the Band from the capital city will play the “Concierto de Extensión” at Old Market of Ciudad Colón, on March 26, at 11 a.m.

Fishing

The “National Trout Fair” will be held over the weekend in different parts of the community of La Trinidad, in the canton of Dota. The project aims to promote trout farming in this area and encourage the population to consume Costa Rican fish.

Those who visit the area will be able to purchase a wide range of fresh and quality products, directly supporting the fishermen.