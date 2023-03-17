The Embassy of Italy extends an invite to the Menconi Jazz trio concert

The Embassy of Italy in San José, Costa Rica, is organizing a concert featuring the Menconi Jazz trio at the Eugene O Neill Theater (Costa Rican-North American Cultural Center) on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m.

Alessio Menconi is an international musician and one of the greatest Italian jazz guitarists, who has played in more than 40 countries, in the most important theaters and jazz festivals in the world. He has been collaborating for years with musicians such as Billy Cobham Band, Paolo Conte, and Jimmy Cobb.

On this occasion, he will join two of Europe’s most popular performers, Alberto Guirrisi and Paolo Orlandi. The trio, led by Menconi, was created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of their hero and the greatest jazz guitarist of all time: Wes Montgomery (Indianapolis, March 6, 1923 – June 15, 1968).

In addition, the group will interpret Montgomery’s compositions and other distinctive songs he recorded and used to perform in small groups and with an orchestra. The pieces will be arranged and played in a unique way, without forgetting the original sound.

Admission is free. However, to confirm attendance, it is necessary to send an email to segreteria.sanjose@esteri.it

