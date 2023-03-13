Southwest launches new flight from Costa Rica to Denver

Great news for travelers: Southwest Airlines has inaugurated a new flight to Denver, departing from Juan Santamaría Airport. This is a seasonal route, which will be available until September 2, on Saturdays only.

“Southwest is bringing more flights to Denver. Already its busiest airport operation, the carrier will grow even more with seven additional flights in October, offering up to 310 departures a day beginning on October 5, 2023.

As Southwest looks ahead to the fall, it’s also preparing to begin nonstop service on Saturdays between Denver and San Jose, Costa Rica, which launches this weekend,” the airline stated.

The flight will depart Denver at 7:00 a.m. and arrive at 1:10 p.m. in Costa Rica. It will return to the U.S. on the same day.

“The inauguration of this route comes at a key moment between both countries, as it is the high season in Costa Rica, and we are close to the mid-year school vacation period in the United States, where families are looking for destinations like ours for their trips,” said Erick Barboza, Director of Business Development for AERIS.

One hundred seventy-three passengers were the first to use the new service. This is the third route of the company operating from Juan Santamaría, in addition to Baltimore (BWI) and Houston (HOU).

“The teamwork between AERIS, as the airport manager, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), and the airline has been essential in expanding the travel offer to people transiting through the country’s main air terminal,” noted Erick Barboza.

Juan Santamaría International Airport, Costa Rica’s main air terminal, is connected to 35 destinations worldwide by 25 international commercial and two domestic airlines.

“We are ready to be the gateway to ‘Pura Vida’ experiences,” said Barboza.