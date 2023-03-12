Colorado Children’s Chorale Offering Free Concerts in Costa Rica

Colorado Children’s Chorale will be on tour in Costa Rica from March 23 until April 1 and will be offering a series of free concerts in Heredia, Alajuela, San Ramon, and San Jose.

Since 1974 the Colorado Children’s Chorale has brought its musical charm to audiences throughout the world. Its diverse repertoire ranges from fully staged opera and musical theater to standard choral compositions in classical, folk and popular traditions. The Chorale is famous for its innovative stage presentation and unique theatrical spirit.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Emily Crile and Executive Director Meg Steitz, the Colorado Children’s Chorale annually trains more than 350 members between the ages of 7 and 14from all ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds, representing more than 180 schools in the Denver metro area and beyond.

Since its founding in 1974, the Chorale has sung countless performances with some of the world’s finest performing arts organizations, appeared with world-renowned artists, performed for numerous dignitaries and appeared in television and radio broadcasts.

They have performed at numerous international music festivals including the Promenade Music Festival in London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Aberdeen International Music Festival and World Vision Children’s Choral Festival in South Korea. The Chorale Education Program was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts grant and received an Education Outreach Award from Chorus America.

Costa Rica free concerts:

March 24, Heredia 7pm (Sala Magna, Liceo de Heredia)

March 25, Alajuela 7pm ( Teatro Municipal de Alajuela)

March 26, San Ramon de Alajuela 7pm ( Iglesia El Tremedal)

March 31, Barrio Dent, San Jose 7pm (Eugene O’Neill Theater)

Here is a sample of the Chorale’s music:

For more information about the concerts contact tour manager Sylvia Elizabeth Garcia at 506 6363 5369