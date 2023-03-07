Costa Rica will host special concerts to commemorate International Women’s Day

The Ministry of Culture and Youth will host special concerts to commemorate International Women’s Day throughout March.

“For the Directorate of Bands of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, participating will always be a pleasure. We offer music to serve the community, to commemorate dates, and be present with the community in the most important events; music at the service of ideas that dignify the human,” said Daniel Araya Robles, Director of Bands of the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

The program includes fourteen concerts by seven ensembles in each of the country’s provinces. Many performances will be directed by women musicians, such as Luissana Padilla (San José concerts), María del Pilar Redondo Vega (Cartago), and Ana Pamela (Goyenaga, in Limón).

“On this occasion, we will offer music to illuminate, commemorate and celebrate the role of women in the country, as well as their contribution to building a better society through their efforts, courage, knowledge, and contributions in all areas. Our seven ensembles have prepared very special repertoires alluding to the noblest feelings with which women inspire our lives,” added Araya.

The repertoire will include songs such as: “Bésame mucho” by Consuelo Velásquez; “Queen of Soul,” a tribute to Aretha Franklin; “Café Cubano” by Néstor Torres; “Gloria Estefan Medley,” and works composed by national and international artists such as María Luisa Morales, Dolores Castegnaro, Virginia Mata Alfaro. Rhythms such as bolero and pasodoble will also be played.

In Guanacaste, on Sunday, March 5, at 7 p.m., on the stage of cultural events at the Liberia Civic Festival 2023, the concert “Baile del Zanate” will take place.

On the other hand, in Limón, there will be two concerts: March 7 at 7:30 p.m., at Casa de la Cultura de Limón, the IV Concert of the Season Música en Casa 2023: “Huellas Femeninas” will be presented; also, on March 8 at 11 a.m., at the Caribbean Mini Auditorium, University of Costa Rica, there will be a concert in collaboration with the Network for Attention and Prevention of Violence against Women of Limón.

The Concert Band of San José will play on March 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the Vilma Curling Institutional Care Center and 5 p.m. at the Legislative Assembly. On March 10, at 4 p.m., they will perform at Centro Cívico por la Paz Desamparados; on March 12, at 11 a.m., they will host a concert at the National Museum of Costa Rica.

The Heredia Concert Band will have two presentations: one on Wednesday, March 8, at 10 a.m., at the esplanade of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. The other will be on March 9 at 5 p.m. at the Nicolás Ulloa Central Park kiosk in Heredia.

In addition, the Cartago Concert Band will offer two presentations: on March 8, at 11:15 a.m., at the Center for the Arts of the Technological Institute of Costa Rica; and on March 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Cartago Municipal Amphitheater. For reservations, visit: http://reglinea.muni-carta.go.cr/

The Puntarenas Concert Band will perform on March 9 at 6 p.m., at the Puntarenas Lighthouse, and on March 12, at 10 a.m., at the Perez de Esparza Park.

Finally, the Alajuela Concert Band will present their music on March 9, at 7 p.m., in the Alajuela Municipal Theater with a special Concert: “They are the Soloists.”