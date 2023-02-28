Australia to Costa Rica private flight makes history as the first of its kind

On Monday, February 27, the Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft arrived in Costa Rica from Australia.

This is a historic milestone, as it is the first direct (non-stop) flight between Australia and Costa Rica. It arrived at the Daniel Oduber Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, approximately at 11 a.m.

“One of the longest routes we have seen in recent years, comparable to a Gulfstream 600 that flew last year from Cape Town, South Africa, to Liberia non-stop, Ruby Star Cargo’s Boeing 747-400 that flew from San Jose to Khabarovsk Novy, Russia, and the Saudi Arabian Government’s Boeing 777-300ER that flew from Jeddah to San Jose roundtrip non-stop,” informed Tomas Cubero on AviacionCR.

Fernando Naranjo Elizondo, head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, confirmed the information.

The aircraft took off this Sunday from Australia (8:10 p.m. Costa Rican time), according to the specialized site AviaciónCR. The plane took around 15 hours to make the trip from Australia.

“The 7400 nautical mile, 15-hour journey across the Pacific Ocean is a private flight aboard a Bombardier Global 7500 jet, registration N444WT,” the publication pointed out.

Each aircraft has an estimated cost of $72 million and is a very long-range business jet created by Canadian manufacturer Bombardier Aerospace.

“Never before has a flight from Australia to our country been completed. It is a private flight with six people on board, including the crew,” Naranjo confirmed.

Fernando Naranjo also explained that there are flights with more range due to technological innovations.

The Bombardier Global 7500 is a high-performance business jet that has a range of 14,260km, can fly at a maximum speed of 982km/h (Mach 0.925), has a maximum service ceiling of 51,000 feet, and is powered by 2 General Electric Passport engines capable of generating 18,920 pounds of thrust.

“Historic day! For the first time in Costa Rica, we received at Guanacaste Airport – LIR a non-stop flight, coming from Australia Gold Coast Airport,” the Guanacaste Airport posted on social media this morning.

They also described it as “one of the most important events in the history of Costa Rican aviation.”