Travel Journal Day 16: A Rainy Season in Costa Rica

The beginning of morning light was coming through the break in the curtains and woke me from my dreams. But this morning was different. What was normally peaceful and quiet was interrupted by the crash of what sounded like stones being dropped one by one onto the metal roof of my house. I thought it might be rain, but these were distinct thuds of something hard being dropped onto a tin roof. It got me up and out of my bed at 5:45.

As I got up I began to hear what sounded like a wild boar giving an excruciating birth, I was both in fear and also excited to go outside and take a look. The guttural moans became louder and continued back and forth between locations. It was a painful symphony of guttural moaning.

As I walked out onto my porch it was already dawning light outside. The endless varieties of trees were in a full spectrum of greens amidst the low light. I looked into the trees above my casa to see a colony of Howler monkeys picking nuts and throwing them onto my roof. They seemed to be find a sense of entertainment and humor in the situation and appeared to be almost smiling.

The howling and moaning continued to ensue. I knew that Howler monkeys were to be found throughout Costa Rica. I had seen two on my first morning walk. But this was an army of them, living in the trees just over my peaceful house and perhaps finding entertainment in throwing loud nuts onto my roof before anyone should be awake in the world.

I decided to try to communicate with them, uttering my own versions of guttural moans. I felt primitive and at one with my distant cousins in nature.

About the Author

Kirk Lee is a Writer, Meditation teacher and nomad currently living in Costa Rica. Kirk has been an explorer on the journey for over 25 years having traveled to 14 countries culminating in a year living in Kyoto, Japan. Kirk writes about travel through the lens of simplicity and kindness to be found in people and places of every culture. Explore Kirk’s travel journals at https://zenandink.su