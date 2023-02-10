California Pizza Kitchen opens eatery at Juan Santamaria Airport in Costa Rica

U.S. restaurant brand California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened a new restaurant at the Juan Santamaría International Airport.

Get ready travelers! If the $13 dollar hot dog and the $11 dollar Gallo Pinto at the airport does not cause you to lose your appetite, you now have the opportunity to try this new gastronomical option.

While they chain has not released its menu and pricing you may want to make sure to bring your wallet, just in case.

Conceptos Gastronómicos de Costa Rica, responsible for the brand’s operation, invested $1.5 million in its new location at the Juan Santamaría International Airport.

The chain opened its third restaurant in Costa Rica and created 45 new job opportunities with this inauguration.

“We are proud of our success in 2022 and will use this momentum to fuel further growth internationally and domestically,” said Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global and Franchise Operations for CPK.

CPK’s new restaurant is located next to gate number 8, covers 400 square meters, and seats 172 people.

“CPK is growing steadily in Costa Rica, and we are very proud to have Morpho Travel Experience accompany this process to continue enhancing the passenger experience at the Juan Santamaria Airport,” said Adriana Echandi, CEO of Morpho Travel Experience.

The brand’s extensive menu and authentic taste, with all-day breakfasts, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pasta, dessert options, and the brand’s signature cocktails, are available for travelers.

“The authentic Californian flavor has arrived at the Juan Santamaría International Airport in Costa Rica. We are waiting for you in California Pizza Kitchen next to boarding gate 8,” Morpho Travel Experience posted on LinkedIn.

CPK’s expansion plan is to reach different options between shopping centers and plazas, with the intention of opening at least three more restaurants in Costa Rica.

“The strong partnerships we have created with franchisees like Morpho Travel Experience have helped us build our presence overseas and allowed us to bring our California-forward casual dining concept to customers worldwide. We look forward to welcoming new franchisees to our team to enhance the CPK guest experience and bring a slice of California to new markets,” added Giorgio Minardi.

California Pizza Kitchen representatives confirmed the company would continue expanding both locally and internationally in 2023.