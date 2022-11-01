Costa Rican Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Injured per PSG

Keylor Navas, Paris Saint-German (PSG) goalkeeper, was not included in the squad for the Champions League group stage game against Juventus due to a back injury.

On Tuesday, the Parisian team reported that Navas is suffering from lower back pain, which is why he did not travel to Turin for the upcoming match against the Italians.

This new injury comes 20 days before the World Cup in Qatar. Navas is expected to arrive in Kuwait for the friendly game that Costa Rica will play against Iraq on November 17 as part of the preparation for the greatest soccer event.

The situation with Navas is quite complicated, as the 35-year-old goalkeeper has not played a single minute for PSG. Galtier, PSG coach, chose Donnaruma as his starting goalkeeper and hasn’t given the Costa Rican a chance.

Christophe Galtier relegated Navas to the bench, worrying Costa Rica ahead of the World Cup.

The last time Keylor started for the French side was on May 21 against FC Metz, in the final match of the 2021/2022 season of the French championship, and when the coach was the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

According to PSG, Navas stayed in Paris to begin his recovery process.

“Due to lower back pain, Keylor Navas will also be treated at the Training Center,” the club said in a statement.

Two months ago, PSG had also stated that Navas suffered from the same back problem and was sidelined.

Previously, Ronald Gómez, a Costa Rican National Team coaching staff member, had referred to Navas’ issue.

“I don’t think we will question what Keylor is, what he has done, and what a great goalkeeper he is. We’re not worried about anything, just that he arrives safely and doesn’t get there with any injuries.

That’s the only thing that worries us, that he’s going to get injured, but otherwise, we know that when he takes the field, he’s going to be the same Keylor he’s always been,” Gómez said in a press conference.

Navas should be able to recover in time to join the Costa Rican team and play in the World Cup.