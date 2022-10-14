Costa Rica’s Chirripo National Park Will Stay Closed in October

Bad news for those planning to visit Chirripó this month: The National Park will remain closed for the rest of October due to adverse weather conditions.

“Recently, there has been an increased need to urgently close Chirripó National Park, especially in the last weeks of October, as a preventive measure. Authorities want to avoid exposure to extreme conditions aggravated by the intensity of the rainy season and the effects the country has perceived by the so-called hurricane seasons,” explained SINAC.

Visitors interested in visiting Chirripó National Park have suffered these inconveniences due to declarations of National Emergency, mainly due to adverse weather conditions in October.

The responsibility of the National System of Conservation Areas, SINAC, in safeguarding the physical integrity of tourists visiting protected areas, as well as that of the collaborators and officials who work in the operation of the services provided, has led to this preventive closing.

“Chirripó National Park will be out of operation from October 16 to 31 of the current year, so, in the next opening of ticket sales, it will not be possible to book during these dates,” explained the authorities.

SINAC also stated that in the upcoming months, they “expect to have optimal conditions for the continuous operation of the online reservation and purchase system (SICORE) so that tickets can be purchased for the following months without interruption.”

In addition, the roads are not in the best condition for traffic. Minister of Transportation, Luis Amador, pointed out that the road used to get to the National Park is a “quagmire.” There are even sections closed due to landslides.

Therefore, for the time being, to safeguard against any injuries or loss of life, it is better to keep certain areas closed. Once it is safe again, the Park will reopen, and the workers will look forward to welcoming tourists again.