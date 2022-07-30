Costa Rica Recognized by United Nations

Yesterday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 76/300, which recognizes the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment. The resolution was adopted with a majority of 161 votes in favor, eight abstentions, no opposition, and more than 110 co-sponsoring the Member States. This was possible thanks to Costa Rica’s leadership.

Along with Slovenia, Maldives, Morocco, and Switzerland, The Permanent Mission of Costa Rica to the United Nations led the intergovernmental consultation process that began in June 2022 with the presentation of the draft resolution entitled “The human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.”

“Today, Costa Rica celebrates a historic day for human rights and environmental protection. My congratulations to the Costa Rican mission to the United Nations in New York for its collaborative work favoring a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment,” said Minister Arnoldo André.

Given the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and pollution, this universal recognition of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment comes at a perfect time. This will favor the most vulnerable people.

Other nations have recognized Costa Rica’s leadership. From now on, robust environmental laws and policies are expected, as well its practical implementation, which will lead to concrete results.

This represents an outstanding achievement for Costa Rica, especially since 2023 will mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Thus, the country significantly contributes to international law and human rights.

For the Costa Rican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, “it is also a demonstration that the United Nations and multilateralism are still valid and can meet present challenges.”

In addition, the Ministry is grateful for the firm support of members of the international community, States, civil society, academia, and businesses to recognize this human right.

Finally, the institution thanked “Costa Rican diplomats who once again put the country at the center of multilateralism, and raise our flag defending the principles of Costa Rica’s foreign policy in the concert of nations.”