Costa Rica International Book Fair returns

After two years of virtually hosting the International Book Fair due to the pandemic, the 2022 event will be held at the Costa Rica Convention Center.

The XXI edition of this important event will be held from August 26 to September 4. The Costa Rican Chamber of Books organizes it with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Children’s Museum.

The Convention Center was chosen because it offers optimal sanitary conditions for the attention of visitors, plenty of parking and convenient and economical public transportation access, a food area for visitors, and other facilities so that book-lovers will enjoy this special activity.

Oscar Castillo, president of the Costa Rican Chamber of Books, pointed out that the Children’s Museum will be the honoree of the activity.

“Following the goal of promoting reading, the event will honor the Children’s Museum on this occasion, with which the Costa Rican Chamber of Books establishes a strategic alliance to stimulate reading among Costa Rican children and youth,” he said.

Also, The Children’s Museum will have an area designated for recreational activities and reading promotion, workshops, storytelling, and a lovely program for school visitors and families with children.

“We would like to thank the Costa Rican Chamber of Books and the Costa Rica International Book Fair 2022 for acknowledging the educational and cultural contribution of the Children’s Museum to the country; an institution that, since its foundation, has made important efforts to promote reading playfully among children,” said Mónica Riveros, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum.

Likewise, the director mentioned that this year there will be a special section for children called ” Fantastic Letters (Letras Fantásticas).”

On the other hand, the fair will have more than 85 expositors offering the most extensive catalog of books and novelties for ten days.

For the first time, the book fair will offer an area dedicated to Comics with national and Mexican companies and artists. The public will be able to interact with illustrators and comic creators offering their art.

The schedule includes more than two hundred workshops, readings, book presentations, meetings with BookTubers, debates, and exhibitions presented by the exhibitors.

For more information and a detailed agenda of activities, the public can visit the Costa Rican Book Chamber’s Facebook and Instagram and the Costa Rica International Book Fair’s Facebook and Instagram.

The XXI edition of the International Book Fair in Costa Rica promises great surprises and will delight those who love books.