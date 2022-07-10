Huertas Caseras: a project to help Costa Rican farmers

The Lizano company, the National Chefs Association, and the National Learning Institute will provide training in marketing, food handling, and a teamwork workshop for around fifty farming families, who will benefit tremendously from the project.

Farmers who are part of the “Huertas Caseras” project of the Asociación Creciendo Juntos (Growing Together Association) will participate. These farmers from Guanacaste depended on tourism before the pandemic and are now growing vegetables to reactivate their economy, planting and marketing their harvest.

This initiative is promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, which elaborates such programs to support those involved in this industry.

The fields are located in Paso Tempisque, Palmira, La Libertad, San Blas, Sardinal, Obandito, Artola and Corralillos in Carrillo, Guanacaste.

In these areas, there are different vegetables sustainably harvested:

onion

tomato

chile dulce

cucumber

green lettuce

purple lettuce

cabbage

cilantro

zucchini

cherry tomato

The Director of the Creciendo Juntos program was delighted with the help provided by different companies and entities. In addition, he emphasized the great importance of the program in helping families who engage in this activity.

“Creciendo Juntos has always been a pioneer and faithful believer that public-private alliances are the ideal mechanism to carry out community development projects such as this one.

We were able to integrate successfully and efficiently the necessary contributions from all parties to benefit 138 families in 12 communities who needed food and employment as a result of the pandemic that hit this area hard. We thank Lizano for its decision to join our efforts,” said Elsa Bonilla.

So far, 50 families have completed seven months of training and harvested 34330 kilos of products sold in Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz, restaurants, supermarkets, grocery stores, fairs, and communities.

“These ingredients are the basis of our gastronomy; it is a great honor to be able to support projects that promote the development of the country and allow us to preserve the gastronomic culture of the Costa Rican people through our products,” said Carlos Rodríguez, president of the National Chefs Association.

The project that seeks to support the Huertas Caseras was born thanks to the purpose of the Lizano brand, which is to enhance Costa Rican gastronomy.

“Through our Lizano brand, we recognize the effort and resilience of this group of families, whom today have a sustainable business in agriculture. We are proud to support them as they continue to grow and improve their quality of life,” said Geannina Coronado, Lizano’s Brand Manager.