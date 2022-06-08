Costa Rican Tourism Institute awards prize to “Who is essential to you?” contest winners

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute conducted the “Who is essential to you?” contest in which a total of 5,800 Americans and Canadians participated. The contest awarded 15 winners with a vacation on Costa Rican territory with a companion between March 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

The competition consisted of nominating someone who had been inspiring in those first months of confinement and uncertainty caused by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Being the inspiration for his wife Barbara Beck in difficult times of quarantine, illness and death caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, allowed Canadian computer technician Lukas Beck to win a 7-day trip to Costa Rica.

“I would like to nominate my husband Lukas Beck, who worked very hard during the Covid-19 pandemic. He is a computer technician and has made sure that people and students working from home have reasonably priced computers so they can work and stay in school.

Unfortunately, his mother died on New Year’s Day (2021) due to Covid-19, it has been quite hard for him, and I think he would really enjoy vacationing in Costa Rica to regain strength, get some rest and process the pain,” was the message written by Barbara when nominating her partner.

The gift given by Barbara, Lukas assured, came at the best time because he needed a rest.

“We are already in Canada, unfortunately. I wish we were still in Costa Rica, we had an incredible time, definitely the best vacation we’ve ever had. The beach in Carrillo (Guanacaste) was incredible, the guides were very knowledgeable and we were impressed by the Costa Rican people, very friendly and helpful, the food was amazing, especially the fresh fruit,” said Beck a few days ago, remembering what he experienced in our country and as one of the winners of this ICT campaign.

He, his wife and three children enjoyed canopy tours in Monteverde and snorkeling in Guanacaste, pointing out Costa Rica was a clean and safe place to be.

Moreover, Adrienne Cox, from Wyoming, USA, noted her desire to return to the country at some point. She had traveled with her husband Brian, whom she nominated for being someone essential to her, her family and to Johnson Junior High School, where he is the principal.

“We could hear a group of monkeys on the opposite hillside when we were in Punta Islita. it was phenomenal! Thank you to everyone who made it possible for us to visit your beautiful country and for all the work you did to make sure we had a wonderful time. We will always carry Costa Rica in our hearts as a place of wonder and beauty,” commented Cox.

The contest in Costa Rica was supported by companies associated with the tourism sector through a joint effort with the Chamber of Hotels and the ProImagen-Futuropa Association. Hotels such as Punta Islita, Nammbú, El Establo and companies such as Rainforest Adventure and Catarata La Fortuna were vital in ensuring that the winners enjoyed their experiences.

“Costa Rica is a country that is able to make travelers fall in love and be eager to return to connect with what is truly essential in life. They also enjoy its natural beauty, taste its gastronomy and the example is given by each of these winners who, after this experience, want to return, said Carolina Trejos, marketing director of the ICT.