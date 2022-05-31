Costa Rica President will participate in the Summit of the America

The President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, will travel to Los Angeles, California, to participate in the Summit of the Americas.

The United States will host the Ninth Summit of the Americas to be held June 6-10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, with the motto “Building a Sustainable, Resilient and Equitable Future” for our hemisphere.

“It was a decision that we thought long and hard about, but on balance we believe that going to the Summit is the right thing for our country,” President Chaves said to the EFE news agency.

The Costa Rican President explained this was a very important even, as key issues for the country will be discussed. “Inflation, food prices, food commodity prices, fuel prices, the need to integrate Latin America better, so that we work together, not necessarily against each other,” he explained when asked which those were those important matters.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arnoldo André, will accompany President Rodrigo Chaves to the event.

The Summit of the Americas brings together the leaders of North American, South American, Central American and Caribbean countries. The Summit, and its stakeholder forums, promote cooperation towards inclusive economic growth and prosperity throughout the region, based on the shared respect for democracy, fundamental freedoms, the dignity of labor and free entrepreneurship.

The ninth summit is chaired by the United States and hosted by President Joe Biden, and in the spirit of fostering a more inclusive summit, the U.S. State Department will host three official stakeholder forums at the Summit: The 9th Civil Society Forum, The Sixth Youth Forum of the Americas, as well as the fourth “CEO” Summit of the Americas.

Each forum will foster greater dialogue between government leaders and the people and businesses of the Americas to address hemispheric challenges and opportunities, such as social inclusion, economic recovery, climate change, democracy and digital transformation.

On several occasions, the Costa Rican President has explained his desire to position the country as a place that welcomes foreign investments and as one that offers ideal conditions for companies to confidently settle or relocate.

The President pointed out that it is important for other countries to know “they should come to Costa Rica to invest.”

“We will bring proposals for regional integration, proposals for collaboration; Costa Rica is a country that shares values with the Western world powers, values such as respect for human rights, environmental protection, private property, legal stability, and a skilled and capable workforce,” Chaves remarked.