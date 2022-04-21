United States seeks agreement on migration with Latin America

The United States is seeking to reach a firm agreement with Latin American countries on migration ahead of the upcoming Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June, as confirmed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Currently, the head of U.S. diplomacy is in Panama meeting with ministers from several Latin American countries, hoping to reach agreements to address the issue of irregular migration in the region.

U.S President, Joe Biden, has repeatedly expressed the humanitarian crisis caused by people fleeing their home countries due to armed conflicts, economic crises, climate change and poverty, is a growing concern for his administration.

With this in mind, President Joe Biden organized the Summit of the America, hoping to promote democracy and isolate authoritarian governments in the region.

The reunion taking place in Panama intends to “lay the groundwork for a strong Declaration by our leaders” for the Summit of the Americas, to be held June 6-10 in Los Angeles, according to Blinken’s explanations. The declaration on migrant protection should establish “our shared principles for a collaborative and coordinated response,” he added.

During the meeting, Blinken asked representatives from different countries to combat the root causes of irregular migration and support countries such as Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica, as they are intensifying their efforts to assist migrants.

“We can make a profound difference in the lives of our most vulnerable fellow citizens and in the future of our region,” Blinken also commented.

Undoubtfully, the situation requires a lot of cooperation and work from all countries involved. This March, U.S border authorities apprehended more than 221,000 people at the border with Mexico. Citizens from El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras were detained, as they attempted to flee the terrible economic, social and political conditions suffered in their countries. This is the highest number of captures in a single month in more than two decades.

In 2021, more than 133,000 people crossed the Panamanian jungle on their way from South America to the United States. So far, in 2022, 13,000 migrants have already traversed through the inhospitable jungle of Darien, searching for better opportunities. In comparison to last year’s statistics, more than twice as many people have undertaken this journey.

No country in the world is able to tackle migration on its own. All countries involved must work together to come up with solutions and strategies to help those who are forced to leave their homes.